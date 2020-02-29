Qbao 1-Day Volume Tops $1,279.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. Qbao has a market cap of $477,184.00 and $1,279.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

