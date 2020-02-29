Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in February

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 86.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 304,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 141,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 7.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 6,114,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,014. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

