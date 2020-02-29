qiibee Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One qiibee token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02441772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,290,755 tokens.

The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee's official website is qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

