Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,715 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Qorvo worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.83.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Bank of America raised their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.37.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

