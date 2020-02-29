Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $5.78 on Friday, hitting $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,205. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.37.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

