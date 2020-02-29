Qredit Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Qredit has a total market cap of $300,735.00 and approximately $1,304.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000218 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

