Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.08 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00024075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinEgg, Exrates and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $200.29 million and $460.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005866 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,170,172 coins and its circulating supply is 96,420,152 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Upbit, Exrates, BigONE, HitBTC, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Huobi, Liquid, Bitfinex, Bibox, GOPAX, HBUS, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Allcoin, Coinnest, BCEX, Liqui, Coindeal, LBank, Ovis, Bithumb, ABCC, EXX, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Binance, Coinrail, CoinEx, Poloniex, Coinone, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

