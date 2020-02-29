Quant Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. Quant has a total market cap of $43.25 million and $2.88 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00041363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00428405 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 162.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011634 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012522 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001687 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

