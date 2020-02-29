Quanta Utility Token Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $683,478.00 and $263.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.