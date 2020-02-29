Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $40,258.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,212.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $144,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,568 shares of company stock worth $1,619,863 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 211,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $695.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.27. Quanterix has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.