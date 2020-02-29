Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $3,448.00 and $102.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02446868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

