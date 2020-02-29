Quantstamp Trading 22.5% Lower This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $25,381.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02461549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00227933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, GOPAX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

