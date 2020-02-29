Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $289,665.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.02909424 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009768 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002360 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000554 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,497,601 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

