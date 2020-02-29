Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $969.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 446.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,213,233 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

