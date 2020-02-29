QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0034

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 19% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00484286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.16 or 0.06455213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,849,926 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.