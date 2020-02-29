Quasarcoin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $561,196.00 and $85,577.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00054904 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,391,966 coins and its circulating supply is 168,391,966 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.