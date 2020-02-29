QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 21.3% This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $37,250.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00482195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.06451501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,313,094 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

