QUINADS Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One QUINADS token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a total market cap of $59,398.00 and $224.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00428989 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 162.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011574 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012535 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001714 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

