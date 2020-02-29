QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.99 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $224,168.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $32.15 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00485018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.06472033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

