QunQun Tops 1-Day Volume of $195,433.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $195,433.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.57 or 0.06516167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00067611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

