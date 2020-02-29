Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

