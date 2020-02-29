Qwertycoin Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $734,905.00 and $4,452.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.