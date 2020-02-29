Radium (RADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $437.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00006094 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023697 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,963,440 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,505 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

