Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.39. 3,901,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

