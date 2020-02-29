Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,016 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 263,282 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 955,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 49.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480 over the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.