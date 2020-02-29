Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $6,893.00 and $2.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.02623923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00227320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00134280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,339,251 coins and its circulating supply is 15,917,540 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.