Raiden Network Token Achieves Market Cap of $6.27 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Huobi and DDEX. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.27 million and $1.21 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007834 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, Kyber Network, DDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.