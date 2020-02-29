Raise Price Tops $0.0166 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Raise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $208,085.00 and approximately $4,332.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raise has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.