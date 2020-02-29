Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 76,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 32.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 25,226,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,855. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $691.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,614,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,708 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,802,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 1,833,958 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

