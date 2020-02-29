Rankingball Gold Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. Over the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

