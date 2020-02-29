Rate3 Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Ethfinex, Bibox and DDEX. Rate3 has a market cap of $632,005.00 and $86,196.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00056915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00497359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.06465454 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030338 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005679 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, HADAX, Coinrail, FCoin, Ethfinex, BitForex, ABCC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

