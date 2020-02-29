Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 57.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 57.7% lower against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $21,109.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001957 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

