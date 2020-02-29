Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 108.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 194,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $6,767,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,758,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294,437. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

