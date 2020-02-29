Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 4,470 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,171,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $94.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

