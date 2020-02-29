Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. 16,558,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,650. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

