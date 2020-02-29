Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

GNRC traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. 1,289,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $117.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

