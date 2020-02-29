Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $36,958,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,955,429. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.35.

Tesla stock traded down $14.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $664.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,666,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229,002. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $682.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

