Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,696,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,761,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,126,000.

IWP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $143.32. The company had a trading volume of 808,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,242. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.63 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

