Rathbone Brothers plc Has $4.43 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $49,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $139.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,619,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

