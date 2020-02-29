Rathbone Brothers plc Has $5.45 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,650 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after buying an additional 264,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after buying an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,551,975 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $166,852,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,516,408 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $163,029,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,036 shares of company stock worth $10,684,122. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

EA stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.37. 6,808,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.