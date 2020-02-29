Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 6,724 Shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 2.67% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 445.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the fourth quarter worth $537,000.

Shares of WPS stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 28,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,040. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Profile

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

