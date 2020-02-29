Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,552 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,808,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,332,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $44.63. 19,786,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,639. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $1,625,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.