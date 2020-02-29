Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 8,000 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.06% of ASGN worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in ASGN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.71. 666,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

