Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $12.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.26, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.30. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $269.60 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

