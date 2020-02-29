Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,429. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.23 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

