Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Achieves $780,821.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $780,821.00 and $1,888.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.02448507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

