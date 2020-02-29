Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0260

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Graviex. Ravencoin has a market cap of $146.23 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,621,765,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, QBTC, TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.