Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $146.58 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,617,610,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Nanex, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Graviex, Cryptopia, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

