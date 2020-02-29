RB Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.49.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,315 shares of company stock worth $87,176,376 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $170.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,640,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,102. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

