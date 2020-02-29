RB Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,387,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,573. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

